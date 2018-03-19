Woman dies in Hillsboro mobile home fire after trying to save cat

A 55-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured early Monday morning in a fire at a Hillsboro mobile home.

At 4:52 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road on the report of a mobile home on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and learned two people had been inside the home when the fire ignited.

The man living in the mobile home, identified as Larry Stephens, was able to escape without injury but the woman, identified as Cynthia Ann Stephens, died in the fire.

A neighbor, Yolanda Mendez told FOX 12 she thought she heard banging on her door and then realized it was the popping sound of fire.

"I was trying to call 911 and my fingers was shaking and I just couldn‘t do it," Mendez said. However, she did manage to call 911 and firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

There were also two pets inside the mobile home. The dog was found alive and in good condition at a neighbor's residence but the cat died in the fire.

Hillsboro police said it appears that Cynthia Stephens was leaving the home with her husband, but as she approached the doorway, she went back into the home to look for their cat.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Authorities said Larry Stephens suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but was able to walk out of the burning home and was shaken by the fire.

"They're very nice people and it just broke my heart this morning when I got the phone call." Lynda Boyer, a friend of the couple and manager of the mobile home park said. "I just feel helpless about it."

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting Larry Stephens with temporary housing.

Boyer was able to speak briefly with Stephens saying, "he's doing the best that he can but the loss is devastating."

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.