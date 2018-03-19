On the Go with Joe at PuppYoga - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at PuppYoga

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove.

PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.

You’ve probably heard of goat yoga, which inspired a “goatel” that’s opening this summer, but PuppYoga brings in man’s best friend into the studio.

The puppies are from Pieces of the Universe Dog Training’s program that breeds and raises medical alert service dogs.

A yoga class is $35 per person and anyone interested in learning more can go to PuppYoga.com

