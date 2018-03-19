On the Go with Joe at PuppYoga

This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Camas police are looking for a 38-year-old man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend during a struggle in their home.More >
Camas police are looking for a 38-year-old man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend during a struggle in their home.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Oregon State Police say a missing Oregon State University student and her boyfriend have been located and are no longer considered endangered.More >
Oregon State Police say a missing Oregon State University student and her boyfriend have been located and are no longer considered endangered.More >
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Camas home Sunday.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Camas home Sunday.More >
Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
For the first time, Multnomah County is accepting a candidate filing for a public position who identifies as "non-binary."More >
For the first time, Multnomah County is accepting a candidate filing for a public position who identifies as "non-binary."More >