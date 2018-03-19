Shots fired in southeast Portland, police investigating

Late Sunday night, police received reports of shots fired in southeast Portland and found damage.

At 10:52 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 148th Avenue, where gunfire was heard.

When police arrived at the scene, they located multiple homes in the 14900 block of Southeast Stark Street that had damage consistent with being hit by gunfire.

Officers spoke with residents in the area and learned no one was injured.

Police said they also found evidence of gunfire on Southeast Stark Street between Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 151st Avenue.

In addition to residents saying no one was injured, no shooting victims arrived at area hospitals as a result of the gunfire.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation, along with criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division.

Police are asking anyone with information on the gunfire to call the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

