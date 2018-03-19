Police: St. Patrick's Day enforcement results in 16 DUIs in SW Washington

For more than a dozen people in southwest Washington, celebrating St. Patrick's Day ended in DUIs, Vancouver police reported Monday morning.

Police said various agencies conducted increased DUI enforcement Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day.

On Saturday, police said officers from Vancouver and Battle Ground, Clark County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers issued DUIs to 16 drivers.

Additionally 14 people were cited, 46 people were given warnings, 3 people were arrested for other reasons.

Police said the St. Patrick's Day enforcement was made through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission as part of the Target Zero Plan, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 in Washington.

