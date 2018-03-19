ODOT conducts sweep of Salem homeless camp

Monday morning, employees with the Oregon Department of Transportation conducted a sweep of a homeless camp in Salem.

At 8:30 a.m., ODOT officials started to tell campers to leave the property under and along the Center Street pedestrian bridge, just steps from a popular trail for runners. About 50 people were vacated.

Many of the campers started to take down their tents before ODOT brought in their large machines to clean up the area.

Officials called the camp a “health and safety hazard” – but some of the campers said they simply have nowhere else to go.

HAPPENING NOW: @OregonDOT sweeping a homeless encampment setup on the Center St walking/bicycle bridge in Salem. Officials call it an “illegal camp site”. Some of those being vacated tell me they have nowhere else to go. pic.twitter.com/OwGzm0GSXF — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 19, 2018

Campers were given notice of the sweep. ODOT, police and social workers made visits during the first week of March and posted signs, warning about the shutdown happening Monday morning.

Campers here received a warning the sweep was coming about two weeks ago. It appears most of them decided to stay anyway. pic.twitter.com/4VP6nQNpOo — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 19, 2018

FOX 12 was told the camp area is managed by ODOT – and the camp rapidly grew prior to the start of the month.

ODOT said they are working with social services to find other places for the campers to go.

After the camp is cleared, crews are set to come in and clear the remaining garbage and debris over the next two weeks.

