Police are investigating shooting in NW Portland, one man injured

Officers are investigating a shooting in Northwest Portland on Monday that left a man with serious injuries.

Police responded around 9:45 a.m. to a report of a man found with gunshot wounds on Northwest Naito Parkway under the west end of Broadway Bridge.



Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported the man to an area hospital with what was believed to be a serious injury, according to police.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Police with guns drawn. Suspect on his knees on sidewalk. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/prR9NATcz5 — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) March 19, 2018

A witness told FOX 12 that she heard a man and a woman, who had been living under the bridge, get into an argument with another man. The argument became heated and she said she heard what she thought was gunshots.

"When I turned around right after hearing the gunshots I seen the guy grabbing his chest, like his body, and he laid himself on the ground, and by that time you heard all the ambulance and the police coming."

The woman also told FOX 12 that the injured man looked to be conscious and talking with officers before taken to the hospital.

Officers had conducted a neighborhood block search for the suspect with the assistance of a canine team.

Police have not provided information on the victim’s name or details on the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

