Police investigate shooting in NW Portland that injured man, no suspect

Officers investigated a shooting in Northwest Portland on Monday that left a man seriously injured.

Police responded around 9:45 a.m. to a report of a man found with gunshot wounds on Northwest Naito Parkway under the west end of Broadway Bridge.



Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported the man to an area hospital with what was believed to be a serious non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Three people were taken into custody, but a suspect was not located after officers searched the area with the assistance of a canine team.

Police with guns drawn. Suspect on his knees on sidewalk. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/prR9NATcz5 — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) March 19, 2018

A witness told FOX 12 that she heard a man and a woman, who had been living under the bridge, get into an argument with another man. The argument became heated and she said she heard what she thought was gunshots.

"When I turned around right after hearing the gunshots I seen the guy grabbing his chest, like his body, and he laid himself on the ground, and by that time you heard all the ambulance and the police coming."

The woman also told FOX 12 that the injured man looked to be conscious and talking with officers before taken to the hospital.

Police have not provided information on the victim’s name or any suspect details.

There is not believed to be an immediate danger to the community in relation to this shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

