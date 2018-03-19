Man arrested after investigation of backpacks hanging from Lewis and Clark Bridge

Air 12 image of OSP Bomb Unit robot near Lewis and Clark Bridge. On right, photo of suspect, Samuel Owen, provided by Oregon State Police. (KPTV)

One man was arrested after an investigation into two backpacks hanging from the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Police responded to the bridge connecting Longview and Rainier over the Columbia River at around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said two bags were connected to a rope that was tied to the bridge railing.

The bridge was shut down as a public safety precaution and the U.S. Coast Guard closed river traffic in the area.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Unit used a remote robot to examine the bags, but the contents were not initially clear. A high-pressure water cannon mounted to the robot was then used to safely reveal the contents of the bags, according to troopers.

Nothing explosive was found. Police said the bags contained personal items, including clothing.

Investigators determined the situation was the result of a dispute between two people. One of those people, 61-year-old Samuel Abram Owen of Rainier, was arrested on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

The bridge was closed for around four hours due to the investigation.

Oregon State Police was assisted Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Rainer Police Department, Columbia County Fire & Rescue, Washington State Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

