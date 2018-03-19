Police, Coast Guard investigating backpacks hanging from Lewis a - KPTV - FOX 12

Police, Coast Guard investigating backpacks hanging from Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Columbia River was closed to all traffic under the Lewis and Clark Bridge due to an investigation into backpacks hanging from the bridge.

Washington State Patrol reported someone tied backpacks to the SR 433 Bridge at around 11 a.m. Monday.

The backpacks were hanging 15 feet below the deck.

Oregon State Police and Washington State Patrol bomb technicians responded to the scene, as the items were deemed suspicious.

The bridge was shut down and the Coast Guard closed the river in the area to all traffic. There was no immediate timeline for reopening the bridge or river to traffic.

