Investigators: Electrical failure caused massive January commercial fire in SW Portland

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Camas police are looking for a 38-year-old man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend during a struggle in their home.More >
Oregon State Police say a missing Oregon State University student and her boyfriend have been located and are no longer considered endangered.More >
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Camas home Sunday.More >
Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
A 55-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured early Monday morning in a fire at a Hillsboro mobile home.More >
Late Sunday night, police received reports of shots fired in southeast Portland and found damage.More >
