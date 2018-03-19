Investigators: Electrical failure caused massive January commercial fire in SW Portland

The cause of the January fire that destroyed a commercial complex in southwest Portland has been determined.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported Monday that electrical failure caused the Jan. 28 fire at the Macadam Center, located in the 5100 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue.

Crews battled the 4-alarm fire for hours and businesses that burned in the fire were devastated by the loss.

Back in January, firefighters called the smoke alarm system in place at the complex “inadequate,” saying alarms didn’t even start going off until the fire had been burning for several minutes. They added that there were no sprinklers in the building, which really added to the challenge of extinguishing it.

