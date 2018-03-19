Cougar seen at Oregon Garden in Silverton euthanized, public saf - KPTV - FOX 12

Cougar seen at Oregon Garden in Silverton euthanized, public safety risk

Courtesy: Tamara Swanson Courtesy: Tamara Swanson
SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A sub-adult cougar was trapped and euthanized in Silverton on Sunday.

The cougar was the same one that was seen at the Oregon Garden causing the garden to close on Thursday.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cougar was euthanized because it was considered a public safety risk after killing a deer in a residential backyard in February and there have been numerous sightings within the city limits.

Wildlife managers received an additional sighting report of an adult cougar in Silverton over the weekend.

Authorities are asking the public to continue to call the Silverton Police Department Dispatch Center at (503) 982-2340 or Oregon State Police at (503) 731-3030 if they see a cougar in town.

