Cougar seen at Oregon Garden in Silverton euthanized, public safety risk

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Camas police are looking for a 38-year-old man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend during a struggle in their home.More >
Oregon State Police say a missing Oregon State University student and her boyfriend have been located and are no longer considered endangered.More >
The Columbia River was closed to all traffic under the Lewis and Clark Bridge due to an investigation into backpacks hanging from the bridge.More >
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Camas home Sunday.More >
Monday morning, employees with the Oregon Department of Transportation conducted a sweep of a homeless camp in Salem.More >
