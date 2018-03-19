Police ID woman killed in pedestrian hit on Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell

A woman who was killed after a pickup truck hit her as she crossed Northeast Highway 99 in Hazel was identified on Monday.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of NE Highway 99 at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a woman, identified as Sharon Billingsley, 60, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.