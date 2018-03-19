Police: Person killed after crash on Hwy 26 near Manning

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 Monday afternoon

Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Highway 26 near the Dairy Queen in Manning.

Highway 26 is closed in both directions for an investigation and reconstruction, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and a detour has been setup using Pihl and Pondgratz Road.

Stay with FOX 12 as we update the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.