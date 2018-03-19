Cleveland High School crowns 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Cleveland High School crowns its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Monday.

Sydney Toops is a senior and plans to attend PSU to pursue a career as a Special Education Teacher.

In her spare time, Toops works at Mt. Scott Community Center as a lifeguard and swim instructor and when she's not working she's volunteering with the Special Olympics as a coach.

Her favorite place to visit in Portland is Crystal Ballroom and her favorite Rose Festival event is the Dragon Boat Races.

“I get to watch my mom race every year. I enjoy this event so much because I've never seen my mom so happy. I get to watch her do her favorite thing plus there are tons of people there and I love the atmosphere there.”

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

