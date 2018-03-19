Police searching for missing 22-year-old man from Beaverton

Beaverton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing on Friday.

Malik James Gomes, 22, was last seen walking away from his residence in Beaverton and has not been seen since around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Gomes is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Police said there are mental health concerns with Gomez and he has lived in a group home.

If anyone has seen Mr. Gomes or has information regarding his location please call Beaverton Police at 503-629-0111.

