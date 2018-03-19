Detectives: 74 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop on I-5 in Douglas Co.

Cash and meth seized, K-9 Trapper and jail booking photos Rigoberto Morfin-Pedroza and Israel Salvador Mercado-Mendoza provided by Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. (KPTV)

A traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Douglas County led to the seizure of 74 pounds of methamphetamine, according to detectives.

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives conducted the traffic stop near Milepost 151 in the Yoncalla area as part of an operation over the weekend.

During the stop, K-9 Trapper, alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected meth.

The two people in the car were arrested. The meth was seized, processed and tested.

DINT detectives said at 74 pounds, it was the largest single seizure in the agency’s history. If sold by the pound, detectives said the street value would be around $370,000. The amount would be even higher if broken down and sold in smaller quantities.

Cash was also recovered from the vehicle, according to investigators.

Israel Salvador Mercado-Mendoza, 30, of Creswell, and Rigoberto Morfin-Pedroza, 33, of Los Angeles, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of meth.

