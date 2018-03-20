OSP identify man killed in Hwy 26 crash in Washington Co.

An 86-year-old Portland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday near Manning on Highway 26.

Oregon State Police identified the victim as George Henry Fleerlage.

Troopers said they responded to the crash Monday afternoon and learned a black 1998 Volkswagen Passat was traveling westbound on Highway 26 when it was slowing and coming to a stop to turn left.

A silver 2002 BMW 3 series, driven by Fleerlage and also traveling west, left its lane and rear-ended the Passat, OSP said.

Fleerlage was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are considering a medical emergency and lack of safety restraint use as factors in his death.

The 55-year-old driver of the Passat was transported by ambulance to Tuality Hillsboro Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither car involved in the crash had any passengers.

Troopers were assisted by Banks Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation while at the crash scene. During the investigation, Highway 26 was restricted to one lane of travel for approximately four hours.

