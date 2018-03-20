Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, March 20 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, March 20

Posted: Updated:

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. 

Get educated – while you enjoy a cocktail.  Check out the pilot episode of the “Happy Hour History” web series at Aria gin. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/happy-hour-history-web-series--2?secret_perk_token=d6cd56ed#/

Hamilton Lottery information: Enter for your chance to score tickets to the Tony Award winning musical “Hamilton” while it’s in Portland for just $10. https://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.