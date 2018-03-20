On the Go with Joe at OMSI’s Robot Revolution

Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

“Robot Revolution” opened Saturday and runs through Sept. 3.

The exhibit focuses on a range of robots from all over the world and the advancements being made in the field of robotics.

Guests to OMSI can interact with the robots, including a furry therapy seal robot, others that can mimic human emotion, surgical robots and soccer-playing robots.

Learn more about “Robot Revolution” at OMSI.edu/robots.

