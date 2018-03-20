On the Go with Joe at OMSI’s Robot Revolution - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at OMSI's Robot Revolution

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

“Robot Revolution” opened Saturday and runs through Sept. 3.

The exhibit focuses on a range of robots from all over the world and the advancements being made in the field of robotics.

Guests to OMSI can interact with the robots, including a furry therapy seal robot, others that can mimic human emotion, surgical robots and soccer-playing robots.

Learn more about “Robot Revolution” at OMSI.edu/robots.

