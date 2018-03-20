MORE celebrates the start of spring at Quaintrelle

Today marks the official start of spring, so More’s Molly Riehl found a local restaurant that delivers a little bit of sunshine in every bite. When you walk into Quaintrelle http://www.quaintrelle.co, the definition of the restaurant’s name is painted on the wall: “Quaintrelle – (n.) a woman who emphasizes a life of passion, expressed through personal style, leisurely pastimes, charm, and cultivation of life’s pleasures” Owner Emily Everett says the food there is “rustic, wild and feminine.”To celebrate the start of the season, Chef de Cuisine Bill Wallender makes a seasonal barley salad with local ingredients. The salad is currently being served as a first-course option during Travel Portland’s Portland Dining Month https://www.travelportland.com/dining-month/#quaintrelle.

