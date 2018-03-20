Man accused of attempted murder in November shooting outside NE Portland strip club arrested

A Gresham man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club in northeast Portland in November, according to court documents.

On Nov. 29 at 1:53 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Club SinRock, located at 12035 Northeast Glisan Street.

According to court documents, the victim was picking up friends after they called him for a ride after they said there was a fight at the club.

The victim told police a white Chevy Tahoe pulled up beside him and the driver pulled out a gun and fired three shots at him. The victim said the driver was a stranger and he didn’t know why he was shot.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Deon Jefferson after the club’s security guard provided a description. Court documents state police learned Jefferson sold the Tahoe hours after the shooting to a used car dealership.

Jefferson was arrested last week by Portland police and faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

