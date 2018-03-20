Police: Two teens arrested for Silverton church vandalism

Silverton police have arrested two teenage suspects in connection with a February vandalism case involving a church in Silverton.

On Feb. 10, Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 1159 Oak Street, was burglarized. The church was damaged by someone who discharged fire extinguishers throughout the property.

Jonathan Russell with the Oregon Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist said the vandal or vandals got in the building by throwing a rock through a window.

The damage required all the church's carpets and furniture to be replaced. The total cost of damages was $110,108.16, according to police.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old suspect Friday and another 15-year-old who was located and arrested Sunday at an address in Salem.

Both teens are local. One lives in Scotts Mills and the other lives in the Abiqua area of Silverton, according to police.

Both teens were taken to the Marion County juvenile detention in Salem and police said they will not release their names or addresses.

