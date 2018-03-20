Benson High School announces 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Benson High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Tuesday.

Mariamou Abdoulaye is a senior and plans to attend Portland Community College for two years before transferring to Howard University for an MD where she plans to pursue a career as a pediatric doctor.

When she is not studying, she enjoys modeling, dancing, community service, and is on her high school's track and field team.

She said she is most proud of learning English when she first came to the United States.

“I came to America in 7th grade and learned the language with no help, no one else speaks Fulani. As a sophomore, I graduated from the PISA (ELD) program and now as a Benson student I am taking difficult medical classes.”

Abdoulaye was born in Central African Republic.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.