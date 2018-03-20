Hillsboro K-9 locates man accused of domestic harassment - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro K-9 locates man accused of domestic harassment

K-9 Dozer, image from Hillsboro Police Department K-9 Dozer, image from Hillsboro Police Department
A furry member of the Hillsboro Police Department helped find a 26-year-old man accused of domestic harassment.

Police told FOX 12 officers saw a domestic dispute at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Evergreen Road at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The dispute was in the parking lot of the Napa auto parts store and as officers attempted to investigate the incident, a suspect ran from the scene.

K-9 Dozer tracked the suspect and located him in a nearby neighborhood, where police said he was hiding under the porch of a home.

The suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Corona-Soto, was arrested.

