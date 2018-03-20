Police arrest two suspects in Corvallis for theft, one suspect not found

Corvallis police arrested two men who broke into a car dealership and stole diesel fuel on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports around 6 a.m. of three suspects who had broken into Wilson Ford car dealership and stole diesel fuel.

According to police, the suspects left the area on foot just before officers arrived and while searching the area, officers located and arrested two of the suspects, identified as Luke Phlaum and Kenneth Tachell from Grant Pass.

During the investigation, police learned that the two suspects in custody were connected to a truck that was somewhere in the area.

Investigators later found the truck and a third suspect behind the wheel.

As officers tried to contact the man in the truck, the suspect sped off and led officers on a chase, but officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns for the public.

With the help of the Philomath Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, the truck was located abandoned on Northwest Windsor Place and the suspect was on foot in the area.

Police said the truck was later determined to be a stolen vehicle from Grants Pass.

Officers said they continued to search the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

Kenneth Tachell was transported to the Benton County jail on charges of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, offensive littering, third-degree theft, false information to police and a warrant out of grants pass for dangerous drugs.

Luke Phlaum was transported to the Benton County jail on charges of an unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, offensive littering, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

