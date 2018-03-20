Police: Two men arrested in Beaverton for various store thefts

The Beaverton Police Department arrested two men for various store thefts on Monday after first responding to an overdose.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the 65000 block of Southwest Old Scholls Ferry Road in regards to a man who had overdosed.

When officers arrived at the scene they noticed various items suspected as stolen inside the house, according to investigators.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as Nicasio McCoy, 24, confessed to stealing the items and implicated Megel Perez, 49, in the thefts as well.

According to police, among the alleged stolen items were jeans, purses and electronic equipment.

Police said the value of the alleged stolen items totaled approximately $1,700 dollars.

Perez was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and later checked himself out of the hospital around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, Perez tried to run from the officer waiting for him to be released and after a short chase on foot across Highway 217, Perez was taken into custody.

The highway was shut down for a short time for the safety reasons, according to police.

McCoy was taken to the Washington County jail and charges of first-degree theft and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County.

Perez was taken to the Washington County jail on charges of first-degree theft, interfering with a police officer, providing false information to a police officer and an outstanding felony probation violation warrant.

