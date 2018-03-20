Coast Guard rescues pilot after plane crash on Columbia River sandbar

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a pilot who crashed his plane on a sandbar in the Columbia River near Westport.

The Coast Guard crew was responding to a different call when they received word of a possible plane crash.

They arrived in the area and found a small plane upside down on a sandbar in the river across from Westport.

The pilot was standing next to the plane. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was sent down to assist the man, who was not seriously injured.

The swimmer and the pilot were hoisted into the helicopter and they flew to Pearson Airfield in Vancouver.

No other details were released about the crash or the pilot.

