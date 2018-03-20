Fire burns roof of new building at Fairview Elementary School - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire burns roof of new building at Fairview Elementary School

A fire burned the roof of a new building at Fairview Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the school on the 200 block of Main Street in Fairview at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

All students had been released from the existing building at 2:10 p.m. as part of the normal school schedule.

Students were leaving in buses when the fire was reported. Staff members evacuated as a precaution.

Administrators said the fire was put out quickly and it was linked to roofing installation materials.

“There are no reports of injury and all students and staff are safe. Reynolds School District is extremely grateful for the quick action of our local fire response,” according to a district statement.

