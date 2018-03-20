Friends remember Camas woman found dead Sunday; boyfriend sought in case

Luz Guitron on far right (Photo provided by friend/KPTV)

Friends of a Camas woman found dead over the weekend are remembering her as a woman who was always smiling and filled with laughter.

Amanda Mulholland said Luz Guitron loved her children and would do anything for them.

“She adored her kids they were like the biggest thing in her whole life, she would do anything for them, she would do anything for anyone really she loved everybody,” Mulholland said.

Police said Guitron’s body was found inside her home off Everett Street in Camas on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found signs of a struggle and believe she was murdered.

“It’s been really hard,” Mulholland said, “we have a lot of friends that knew her though so everyone has been really supportive and loving each other which has been really nice.”

A spokesperson for the Rose Quarter confirmed Monday night that Guitron worked at the Moda Center as a cook.

Camas police are still trying to track down Guitron’s boyfriend, Guillermo Juarez, 38, as they suspect he had a part in her death.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Juarez and Guitron have been dating for years and have a child together.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Camas Police Department.

