Pit bulls return home after the massive 5-alarm salvage yard fire in NE Portland

Rescued pit bulls are returning home on Tuesday after being relocated due to the five-alarm fire that broke out in northeast Portland more than a week ago.

Eleven rescued pit bulls were relocated after a shelter very close to the five-alarm fire became worried about the animals breathing in the toxic smoke and decided to move them to another part of the city.

The pit bulls have been staying at Fletchers Boarding Kennels in southeast Portland, but volunteers arrived to take them back home.

The dogs were already rescued from abuse and neglect homes and were living in a rehab shelter for pit bulls in northeast Portland run by a group called "Diamond Cut Loyalty Canine Rescue and Pit Bull Rehabilitation."

Ronnie Lucero, director of Diamond Cut Loyalty, told FOX 12 he lives with the dogs and last week he feared for their lives.

"I never want to face that fear again,” Lucero said. “The situation we went through. When I couldn't find the last one it wore me down.”

16 cats died in last week's fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation

Diamond Cut Loyalty has been able to pay for the animals' care, thanks to donations.

