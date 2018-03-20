Washington Co. deputies searching for victims in fake jewelry scam

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for additional victims who may have been involved in a fake jewelry scam.

In February, deputies began investigating a scam involving a woman who was selling fake diamonds, gemstones, and gold jewelry through Facebook.

Deputies learned Amber Schmidt, 31, of Cornelius, was using a Facebook page called "Never Ending Treasures" to advertise jewelry for sale. Schmidt would meet her victims and use fake gold and diamond testers to trick buyers into thinking the items were genuine.

According to deputies, they have identified seven victims so far, including one case investigated by the Hillsboro Police Department.

Schmidt was arrested on Feb. 17 by deputies for first-degree theft and while she was still in custody, deputies charged Ms. Schmidt on Feb. 19 with a second count of first-degree theft.

On March 16, a grand jury charged her with four additional counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft. Schmidt was arrested for those charges on March 19 and charged with an additional count of third-degree theft.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who may not be aware that Schmidt sold them fake jewelry or gemstones.

Anyone with information about these cases or additional victims can call (503) 846-2500.

