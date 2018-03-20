New Camaro stolen from Sandy car dealership found stripped near Vancouver

A Camaro stolen from a car dealership in Sandy was found stripped near Vancouver. (Photo: Sandy Police Department)

A new Camaro that was stolen from a car dealership in Sandy was found stripped near Vancouver.

The brazen heist was caught on camera at Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy on Thursday.

Workers reviewed surveillance video and watched as a pickup drove onto the lot with a flatbed trailer at 4 a.m., loaded up the red ZL1 Camaro and drove away.

The theft happened in about eight minutes.

On Tuesday, Sandy officers confirmed the car – at least what was left of it – was found in an unincorporated area near Vancouver on Saturday.

There is no word on possible suspects in this case.

The car was valued at $62,000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.