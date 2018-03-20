Deputies searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl from Aloha

Washington County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who is considered missing and endangered.

Daniela Ixba Villegas was last seen near Southwest 203rd Avenue and Southwest Cross Creek Drive in Aloha around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said Villegas ran away from her home and made comments about wanting to hurt herself.

Villegas is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, brown eyes, and weighs 130 pounds. She has long dark hair with red streaks and usually wears her hair in a bun, according to deputies.

According to deputies, she is familiar with TriMet and public transportation.

Anyone who sees Villegas or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 503-629-0111 immediately.

