Missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha found safe

A missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha was found safe Tuesday.

Washington County deputies asked for the public's help locating Daniela Ixba Villegas after she was last seen near Southwest 203rd Avenue and Southwest Cross Creek Drive in Aloha around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said she was considered endangered due to her behavior before running away from home.

By 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies reported that Villegas had been found safe and she was with deputies. No other details were released.

