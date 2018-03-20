Missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha was found safe Tuesday. 

Washington County deputies asked for the public's help locating Daniela Ixba Villegas after she was last seen near Southwest 203rd Avenue and Southwest Cross Creek Drive in Aloha around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said she was considered endangered due to her behavior before running away from home. 

By 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies reported that Villegas had been found safe and she was with deputies. No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.