Unity Center for Behavioral Health in Portland fined by OSHA

The Unity Center for Behavioral Health in Portland was fined $1,650 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA cited the Unity Center for four violations, with three of the violations marked as serious.

Investigators reported that the Unity Center reported and logged hundreds of assaults, with three instances of work time lost by employees due to injuries in connection with the assaults. Two of those cases were not further investigated to “prevent recurrence,” according to OSHA, leading to the enforcement action.

OSHA also cited the center for failing to describe the severity of assaultive behavior in its logs, or provide a description of the action taken by employees and the employers in response to the assaults, according to OSHA’s report

The Unity Center opened in January 2017 in northeast Portland and serves patients dealing with mental health issues.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.