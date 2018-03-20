Customers rally around Gorge restaurant after Eagle Creek Fire

The financial impacts of the Eagle Creek Fire are still being felt months after the blaze was contained. Now, customers of a popular spot on the Sandy River are trying to raise money to help keep the historic restaurant open.

Shirley Welton, the owner of Tippy Canoe, says it has been a rough last few months with the fire in September and then snow and ice in December.

Welton has owned the restaurant for 12-years, and before that it was a regular spot for the Troutdale local.

Welton told FOX 12 the summer tourism season is where they make their money, and September is the month where they make money to get through the slow winter months.

She says because of the Eagle Creek Fire, they lost close to $200,000, they were forced to close for several days, and people were just not visiting the Columbia River Gorge.

Welton also says around Christmas time they are usually busy but a Christmas Eve storm kept them close for four days.

"You are trying to keep your people working and they all went on, pretty much a four day week but they were still able to work and not have to, you know, go some place else, and I have a really good crew and that is important to me and it has been tough, it has been darn tough," said Welton.

Welton says in all of this she is pretty stubborn person and they will make it through and keep going. The message she wants to get out to people as spring begins, businesses in the Gorge are open and ready for visitors.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help keep the Tippy Canoe open. Anyone who would like to help out can visit www.gofundme.com/savetippycanoe

