Police: One person injured in shooting on East Burnside

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night.

At around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire at the Morgan Place Apartments, located at 15900 East Burnside Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the apartments and found two apartments that were struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, officers spoke to witnesses who said they heard an argument right before the gunfire and saw people running from the area after the shooting.

According to police, a victim arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury while officers were investigating. Officers believe the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested and no suspect description is available at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

