Woman hurt in SE Portland hit-and-run wants driver to come forward

A woman involved in a hit-and-run is sharing her story, hoping the driver will listen and do the right thing.

Shirley Hamrick says she was on her electric wheelchair Monday afternoon on a sidewalk at Southeast 122nd and Powell with her niece. That's when she was hit by a car that was coming out of a parking lot.

Hamrick had to be taken to the hospital, and besides a busted-up wheelchair and a few bruises, she is OK.

Hamrick's niece spoke with the man afterwards who said he would take care of the damages but that hasn't been the case.

"Started to move away because I didn't want anything else to happen to me, he took off," said Hamrick. "When you don't see a license plate and he doesn't want to give you his name, you pretty much feel like he was lying to us."

Portland police say the car is described as dark, with a silver grill and no front license plate.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police.

