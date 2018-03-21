Forest Grove police investigating 'suspicious' death - KPTV - FOX 12

Forest Grove police investigating 'suspicious' death

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Forest Grove apartment building.

The Forest Grove Police Department said at 4:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the College Place Apartments for a welfare check and found the person dead.

Detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.

No other information is available at this time.

