Pickup truck hits pole then NE Portland apartment building - KPTV - FOX 12

Pickup truck hits pole then NE Portland apartment building

Posted: Updated:
KPTV KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police said a driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday morning and crashed into a power pole then an apartment building in northeast Portland.

All lanes of Northeast Glisan Street were closed just before 6 a.m. between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 125th Avenue because of the crash.

Officers said a driver of a pickup truck fell asleep and drifted off Northeast Glisan Street. The Toyota Tundra crashed into a power pole and then hit the exterior of the Fairway Apartments.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Portland General Electric responded to the scene to address the hit power pole. The pole repair was expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.