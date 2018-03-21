Pickup truck hits pole then NE Portland apartment building

Police said a driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday morning and crashed into a power pole then an apartment building in northeast Portland.

All lanes of Northeast Glisan Street were closed just before 6 a.m. between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 125th Avenue because of the crash.

Officers said a driver of a pickup truck fell asleep and drifted off Northeast Glisan Street. The Toyota Tundra crashed into a power pole and then hit the exterior of the Fairway Apartments.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Portland General Electric responded to the scene to address the hit power pole. The pole repair was expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.