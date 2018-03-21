Andy’s Adventures for Spring Break: Archery Afield and Wings & Waves Waterpark

In this round of adventures, Andy Carson found ways to have fun locally over spring break.

Residents of the Portland metro area don’t have to leave the area to enjoy activities while kids have a week off from school, there’s plenty to do a short drive away!

Andy checked out Archers Afield, located at 11945 Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard, and went in pretty confident – he took archery in college.

Check out Andy aiming for the bullseye:

Andy also splashed around at the Wings & Waves Waterpark in McMinnville.

He got the whole waterpark to himself, and took advantage by going down the slides several times.

Right next door to the Wings & Waves Waterpark is the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, where Andy spent Wednesday live for Good Day Oregon.

