On the Go with Joe at PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival

A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
The brazen heist was caught on camera at Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy on Thursday.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
A father is suing the Boy Scouts of America after his son was blocked from becoming an Eagle Scout and had his merit badges revoked.More >
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Forest Grove apartment building.More >
Friends of a Camas woman found dead over the weekend are remembering her as a woman who was always smiling and filled with laughter. Amanda Mulholland says Luz Guitron loved her kids and would do anything for them.More >
A wrong biscuit order at a Wisconsin McDonald's restaurant Sunday led a customer shoving a young employee into a fryer, police said.More >
