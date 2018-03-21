On the Go with Joe at PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.

The PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival is Saturday and will welcome attendees 21 and older.

The event features 15 different tequilas and tacos from 10 restaurants for guests to enjoy.

Aside from the food and libations, the festival will also have music from a Mariachi band and DJs.

Each sip of tequila and bite of tacos will also help a good cause: proceeds from the festival will benefit The Oregon Food Bank.

To learn more about the festival, check out the PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival webpage

