Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

A play in Portland that celebrates magic and theater – we take you behind the scenes of “The Magic Play“ https://www.pcs.org/magic

MORE’s DIY guy Eric G helps tune your oven www.aroundthehouseonline.com

MORE teams up with MOR Furniture to look at “table” options. https://www.morfurniture.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.