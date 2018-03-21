Police investigating shots fired in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating shots that were fired in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. in the 15500 block of Southeast Division Street.

As officers searched the area, they found evidence of gunfire and also located an apartment that was hit by gunfire.

According to police, there were no reports of injuries or people arriving at area hospitals as a result of the shooting.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

