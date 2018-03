There's a little bit of magic in the Rose City these days thanks to “The Magic Play.” Playwright Andrew Hinderaker mashes magic and theater for the show about a young magician trying to get through a live show just hours after his partner has left him."The Magic Play" is at "The Armory" thru April 1st. For tickets and More information – https://www.pcs.org/magic

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.