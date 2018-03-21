Forest Grove police ID woman found in ‘suspicious death’

Forest Grove police said they found Cynthia Belton, 54, dead in her apartment on Monday when they arrived for a welfare check.

Officers responded to College Place Apartments around 4:15 p.m.and began investigating the death as suspicious.

Cynthia’s neighbors told FOX 12 she was a woman with a big heart who volunteered with the homeless and knit hats for her neighbor’s children.

“We saw the lady always walking,” Matthew Nice said. “She walks her dog Scooter every day and then to find out you know that she died. It is really worrying."

Even neighbors who did not know Belton were upset when they saw police tape that afternoon.

"I walked down to get my mail and I said this is not good," Robert Jordan said.

Oregon State Police and the Washington County major crimes team are helping Forest Grove in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Grove Police Department at 503 992 3260 or 503 629 0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.