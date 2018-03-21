Emergency crews respond to explosion at food cart in Beaverton; - KPTV - FOX 12

Emergency crews respond to explosion at food cart in Beaverton; one person injured

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a food cart in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was injured in the incident at BG's Food Cartel on Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The woman who was injured was expected to be OK, according to the owner of the property. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital. 

The cause is under investigation, but a TVF&R spokesperson said it possibly involved a propane tank.

The Beaverton Police Department reported the food cart pod would be closed for the remainder of the day. 

