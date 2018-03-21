Emergency crews respond to explosion at food cart in Beaverton, woman injured

Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a food cart in Beaverton Wednesday

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was injured in the incident at BG Food Cartel on Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue on Wednesday morning.

“Thank God it didn’t happen when there were more people here," said Wendy Fargo, owner of the effected food cart. “All the sudden we heard this big explosion, it shook everything, so we ran out to see what happened."

The woman who was injured was expected to be OK, according to the owner of the property. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital.

“She seems to be okay other than some singed hair and being shaken up so everyone is safe and that is what our main concern is, making sure everybody is safe," said BG Food Cartel owner Dominic Biggi.

Here is a look at the food cart in Beaverton the exploded this morning. Owner of the property says a woman was taken to the hospital but is okay. pic.twitter.com/vo99sRlUhe — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 21, 2018

The cause is under investigation, but a TVF&R spokesperson said it possibly involved a propane tank.

The Beaverton Police Department reported the food cart pod would be closed for the remainder of the day.

