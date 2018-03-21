City council approves expansion of Portland Streetcar

The Portland City Council approved the purchase of two new streetcars for the Portland Streetcar Wednesday.

The purchase will allow more frequent service on the system’s A and B loops connecting downtown and the Central Eastside.

The new cars are set to be introduced in 2020 to improve the streetcars “ability to connect people to housing, jobs, and services in the Central City.”

According to Portland Streetcar, the new cars will come equipped with improvements including additional seating, extra room for mobility devices and improved signage.

“Portland Streetcar fills an important transportation need in the Central City, connecting Portlanders to jobs, services, and educational opportunities,” Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat said. “These new vehicles will make Portland Streetcar even more valuable and reliable as an option for getting around the city.”

The new streetcars, manufactured by Brookville Equipment Company, were funded in part from Go Lloyd, the Central Eastside Industrial District and Northwest Portland parking meter revenue.

“This is a very big moment for our century-old organization and, we hope, the beginning of a long-lasting partnership between Brookville, the City of Portland and Portland Streetcar, Inc,” Rick Graham President said.

According to Wednesday's news release, the Portland Streetcar serves 15,000 riders each day and ridership is expected to grow to 20,000 daily riders by 2025.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.