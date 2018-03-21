Police searching for burglary suspect in Salem

Salem police are investigating a burglary that took place at a hotel on Saturday.

Officers responded to the Phoenix Inn Suites, located at 4370 Commercial Street SE, where officers learned a suspect had entered the hotel and stole two surveillance cameras.

Each camera was valued at $500, according to police.

Police said they believe the suspect fled north on Commercial Street NE; however, officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police Department Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477

